Judge to rule whether to unseal Las Vegas shooting warrants

A judge in Las Vegas is due to say whether she'll unseal police search warrant records in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
Nevada state court Judge Elissa Cadish said in a court memorandum that she plans to make a public ruling Friday about whether documents will be turned over to media organizations including The Associated Press.
First, the judge says, she'll meet behind closed doors with Las Vegas police lawyers arguing that making records public will scuttle an ongoing investigation involving an unnamed person based on evidence found during property and internet searches after the Oct. 1 shooting.
Police and the FBI say they believe Stephen Paddock acted alone to fire from a casino high-rise into an open-air concert crowd, killing 58 and injuring hundreds before killing himself.
Comments