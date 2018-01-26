Complaint: Maryland delegate threw chair, intimidated woman

A Maryland delegate running for state senate is accused of throwing a chair and intimidating a criminal justice advocate with whom he was drafting legislation.
The Maryland General Assembly's ethics committee found Del. Cory McCray "breached the standard of conduct" of the legislature in his March 2017 interaction with Out for Justice Executive Director Nicole Hanson, first reported Thursday by alt-weekly Baltimore Beat.
The Baltimore Democrat denies the argument became physical, but tells The Washington Post he's apologized for his "tone and words."
House Speaker Michael E. Busch's chief of staff, Alexandra Hughes, says Busch counseled McCray on appropriate conduct after the committee referred the complaint.
Never miss a local story.
Hanson says she didn't file a criminal complaint as she works "to remove people from the criminal justice system, not put them in it."
Comments