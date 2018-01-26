Remains of 5 immigrants found in South Texas after cold snap

Authorities have blamed recent frigid weather in South Texas for the deaths of five immigrants whose remains were found by some hunters near a ranch.
A Customs and Border Protection statement Friday said the remains were discovered Jan. 21 on a ranch near Falfurrias (fal-FYOO'-ree-uhs). A border checkpoint is located in the area.
Officials say four immigrants were from Honduras and El Salvador. A fifth did not have identification. Their remains have been transported to a medical examiner.
The Customs statement says it's presumed the immigrants succumbed to freezing weather, based on the decomposed remains. Authorities are trying to determine when the immigrants died.
The National Weather Service reports temperatures dipped below freezing Jan. 16 and again Jan. 17. Temperatures days earlier in the Falfurrias area were in the 80s.
