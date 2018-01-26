Utah eyes change to domestic violence law after woman killed

FILE - In this June 6, 2017 file photo, crime scene investigators inspect the scene of a fatal shooting in the Salt Lake City suburb of Sandy, Utah. State lawmakers want to fix gaps in domestic violence law exposed when a man killed his ex-girlfriend and her son by opening fire on a car full of children after school. Republican Todd Weiler says victim Memorez Rackley couldn't have gotten a protective order, despite a previous stalking report, because the couple had never been married or lived together. The Deseret News via AP, File Scott G Winterton