Man fatally shot by deputies near Everett identified

Authorities have identified the man who sheriff's deputies shot and killed under a highway near Everett.
The Daily Herald reports that Lake Stevens resident Ilkka O. Hiironen had been killed on Sunday.
The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team says Hiironen had called his wife Sunday evening and told her he was suicidal and wanted police to kill him.
About an hour later, deputies found Hiironen's truck under the U.S. 2 highway. The sheriff's office says deputies tried to talk to Hiironen, who appeared to have a weapon.
Never miss a local story.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Kristin Banfield says three deputies opened fire when Hiironen ignored orders to drop his weapon.
Authorities recovered a firearm at the scene.
The deputies have been put on leave pending a standard investigation.
Comments