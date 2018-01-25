Chicago police shooting lawsuit settled

The city of Chicago and attorneys for a teen shot by a police officer have agreed to settle a lawsuit just a week after a federal judge anrgrily accused city attorneys of withholding evidence.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the proposed settlement was announced on Thursday — the same day attorneys from Chicago's law department were appear in court on the issue of what sanctions U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer intended to impose on the city for repeatedly failing to provide evidence in the lawsuit over the 2015 shooting that left then16-year-old Jaquise Evans injured.
The trial was set to begin Monday.
Terms of the agreement weren't disclosed Thursday. Whatever the amount the city has agreed to pay, the proposed settlement must be approved by the City Council.
