Oklahoma City officer awarded $210K in retaliation lawsuit

A jury has awarded a veteran police officer in Oklahoma City $210,000 in a retaliation lawsuit against the police chief and the city.
The jury gave their verdict in Lt. Phil A. Williams' civil case on Wednesday, The Oklahoman reported.
"I would have been happy with a dollar," Williams said.
Williams filed the lawsuit in 2014, alleging that he was retaliated against after uncovering evidence that the police captain was involved in a large theft ring. He said Police Chief Bill Citty stripped him of the investigation in 2010 and placed him on paid leave two years later after he reported his suspicions to a federal prosecutor.
"As chief, I have always tried to do the right thing to maintain the trust of the public and integrity of the Oklahoma City Police Department," Citty said. "The decisions I made in the internal investigations of the cases heard by the jurors were made for the same reasons."
Citty said Williams was placed on administrative leave because of a police detective's complaints in 2011. He said he'll continue to respect the judicial process despite his disappointment in the outcome.
Williams also sued three now-retired police officials, but U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot dismissed the claims during the trial. Attorneys for the city and the police chief have requested that Friot throw out the claims against them too. The request is still being considered by the judge.
An appeal is expected if Friot denies the request.
