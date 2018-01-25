National Politics

Prosecutor: Mexican pleads guilty to conspiracy

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 02:21 AM

GULFPORT, Miss.

Federal prosecutors in Mississippi say a 37-year-old Mexican man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle illegal aliens within the United States.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Joseph Banco, chief Border Patrol agent in the New Orleans sector, said in a news release that Luis Enrique Moran-Vargaz could get up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced April 23.

They say a coastal Mississippi officer stopped him for speeding Nov. 28 in Gautier (GOH-shay), and found six passengers with Mexican identification in a truck designed to hold five people.

Moran-Vargaz said he was paid to transport them from Texas, and knew they had come into the country illegally.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He and the six passengers all were arrested. Moran-Vargaz pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video