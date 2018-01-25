National Politics

West Virginia House passes bill for jailing probationers

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 02:15 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's House has backed letting judges send people to jail for up to six months for an initial probation violation, an increase from 60 days currently.

The bill, approved on a 79-19 vote, would allow judges to revoke probation on any subsequent violation and send the individual back to finish any time left on his or her criminal sentence.

The current law allows up to 120 days for a second violation and revoking probation for a third.

Delegate Joe Canestraro, lead sponsor, says it gives judges more latitude under the change requested by a prosecutor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Delegate Mike Pushkin says people already lose probation if they commit a new crime, and the bill runs contrary to lawmakers' 2013 effort to reduce jail overcrowding with people convicted of low-level, non-violent crimes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video