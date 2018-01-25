National Politics

Smallwood appointed to Kentucky appellate vacancy

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 02:13 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

A Kentucky lawyer has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the state Court of Appeals.

Gov. Matt Bevin appointed Gene Smallwood Jr. of Whitesburg to serve as judge on the court for Kentucky's 7th Appellate District, Division 2. The vacancy was created when Judge Janet L. Stumbo retired Dec. 31.

Smallwood has practiced law for 40 years. He received bachelor's degrees in political science and English from the University of Michigan and graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law.

Bevin's office said in a news release Wednesday that Smallwood will serve until the position is filled in the November election.

