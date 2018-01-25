National Politics

Judges refuses to oust prosecutors from border shooting case

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 01:42 AM

TUCSON, Ariz.

A federal judge is refusing to order the U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona to step aside from prosecuting a Border Patrol agent charged with second-degree murder in the cross-border shooting of a Mexican teen in Nogales, Sonora.

U.S. District Raner C. Collins's order says he's troubled by the prosecution's delay in furnishing pathology documents to Lonnie Ray Swartz's defense but says it's not a violation that requires ousting the prosecutors from the case as the defense requested.

Swartz is accused of firing through the border fence from Nogales, Arizona, into Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, and hitting 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez about 10 times.

Swartz said Elena Rodriguez threw rocks at him, endangering his life. The boy's family has denied that, saying he was walking home after playing basketball with friends.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video