NH Senate hears testimony, debates licensing art therapists

New Hampshire lawmakers are considering licensing art therapists as a way to combat the state's mental health crisis.
Therapist Susan Reidl testified before a Senate committee Wednesday in Concord to endorse a proposed bill to license art therapists. WMUR-TV reports Democratic state Sen. David Watters, of Dover, filed the bill on behalf of an art therapist in Dover.
Watters says those advertising themselves as art therapists should have credentials.
Republican Sen. John Reagan, of Deerfield, says the testimony shows that art therapists receive around four or more years of formal training in the field.
Never miss a local story.
Republican Sen. Sharon Carson, of Londonderry, says the Senate will work to find a way to possibly license art therapists without creating a new oversight board, but says lawmakers will gather more information about the field.
Comments