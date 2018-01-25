The Latest: 1 in custody after deputy killed north of Denver

The Latest on a sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed north of Denver (all times local):
11:50 p.m.
Authorities have taken a suspect into custody and are looking for two others after a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver.
A spokeswoman for The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an "assault in progress" Wednesday night and saw one of the suspects run behind a house. She says that suspect pulled a handgun and shot the deputy in the chest before fleeing. He was taken into custody a short time later.
Investigators set a large perimeter in their search for two other suspects, who remain on the loose.
The deputy's name and age have not been released, and the spokeswoman did not release any other information about what led to the shooting in a residential area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown Denver.
The shooting happened less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot and four other officers were injured in an ambush in suburban Denver.
___
10:30 p.m.
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says a sheriff's deputy who was shot north of Denver has died.
The governor released a statement Wednesday night saying he was deeply saddened to learn of the Adams County deputy's death, but he did not elaborate or indicate how his office had confirmed that the officer had died. A sheriff's spokesman did not return several calls for comment.
Shortly after the shooting, the sheriff's office described the situation in another tweet as a "large dangerous scene with active searches in progress."
___
9 p.m.
Authorities say an officer was wounded north of Denver, and they are asking people to shelter away from doors and windows as they search for a suspect.
The incident happened in a residential area just east of Interstate 25 and about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown Denver.
A message left with a sheriff's spokesman was not immediately returned.
