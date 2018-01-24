National Politics

Georgia lawmakers push for English-only communication

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 02:17 PM

ATLANTA

Georgia lawmakers are moving forward with a proposal to prevent the state government from issuing non-English communications, with some exceptions.

The Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday approved Sen. Joshua McKoon's proposed constitutional amendment to name English as the state's "official language." State law already contains that designation.

With the exception of some issues such as public health and safety, the Columbus Republican says the government should be conducting its business only in English. The resolution wouldn't affect private communication.

Senate Minority Leader Steve Henson criticized the proposal. He says that by forcing driver's license tests to be conducted in English, non-English speakers would be discouraged from getting their license, thereby leading to a rise in uninsured drivers.

Constitutional amendments require two-thirds approval in both chambers and voters' approval in a statewide election.

