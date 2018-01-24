National Politics

Cuomo executive: Percoco rejected raises for junior staffers

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 02:32 PM

NEW YORK

The chief of staff to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a former top Cuomo aide accused of accepting over $300,000 in bribes was against giving junior staffers raises.

Linda Lacewell testified Wednesday at Joseph Percoco's bribery trial in Manhattan federal court that Percoco opposed raises because he believed public service was its own reward.

Since Cuomo is unlikely to testify, Lacewell may be as close to the governor as witnesses will get in the trial. Percoco has pleaded not guilty.

Opening statements were Tuesday at the trial of Percoco and three businessmen accused of paying him over $300,000 in bribes to help them get what they needed from the state.

Percoco has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he did not commit a crime.

