National Politics

Michigan Supreme Court rules in sex offender registry case

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 02:25 PM

LANSING, Mich.

The Michigan Supreme Court says a Detroit-area man who served probation and community service after being charged with touching a girl's breast when he was 19 can be removed from a sex offender registry.

The court released a ruling Wednesday in Boban Temelkoski's case.

Temelkoski pleaded guilty in 1994 to second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The case was dismissed under a diversion program for young offenders.

Miriam Aukerman of the American Civil Liberties Union says diversion programs are "designed to give people a second chance." But Temelkoski's name was added to the sex offender registry when it was created.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Temelkoski says potential employers had no access to his sealed court case but could find him on the registry.

Justices Brian Zahra and Kurtis Wilder dissented. The newest justice, Elizabeth Clement, didn't participate.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video