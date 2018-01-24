National Politics

Virginia's largest county to scale back immigrant detention

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 02:26 AM

FAIRFAX, Va.

Virginia's most populous county will no longer automatically hold inmates past their release date at the request of federal immigration officials.

Fairfax County's elected sheriff, Stacey Kincaid, announced Tuesday she is ending an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement under which the county jail would continue to hold inmates at the request of ICE.

Beginning May 23, Kincaid said inmates will only be detained past their release date if a court has issued a criminal detainer.

Kincaid, a Democrat, said the county will still comply with all federal obligations, but no longer wants to participate in an agreement that requires it to expend resources beyond its obligations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

ICE will issue civil detainers when a person is arrested, and the agency has probable cause to believe that person can be deported.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video