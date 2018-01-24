National Politics

SOS: New Mexico lawmakers' 'donate' button on websites legal

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 01:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

New Mexico state lawmakers aren't supposed to raise money or campaign while they are in Legislative Session.

But the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office said this week nothing in the state's campaign finance laws prevents them from having a "donate" button on their campaign websites.

New Mexico Secretary of State spokesman Joey Keefe says the state law doesn't bar state lawmakers from having the "donate" button where supporters can actively give money to a campaign. But he says those lawmakers can't send out emails asking people to visit their websites to donate.

Keefe says Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver encourages state lawmakers to remove the donate buttons as a "best practice."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A number of state lawmakers are running for other offices.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video