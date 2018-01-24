National Politics

Applicants sought for federal judgeships in New Mexico

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 01:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

New Mexico will have two federal court vacancies this year and members of the state's congressional delegation are looking for applicants they can recommend.

U.S. District Judge Robert Brack will retire in July after 15 years on the federal bench. This will create a vacancy in Las Cruces.

In February, there will be a vacancy in Albuquerque with the retirement of Judge Christina Armijo. She has served on the federal bench for 16 years, including more than five years as chief judge.

In accordance with their constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent regarding federal appointments, Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich with the help of Congressman Steve Pearce will recommend to the president a short list of qualified candidates for each position.

The application deadline is Feb. 23.

