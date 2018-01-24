National Politics

Republican Wendy Rogers makes 1st Congressional District bid

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 01:32 AM

PHOENIX

Another Republican has jumped into the primary race in Arizona's sprawling 1st Congressional District.

Retired Air Force pilot Wendy Rogers announced her bid for the GOP nomination on Tuesday, joining state Sen. Steve Smith and Eloy farmer Tiffany Shedd in the Republican primary.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Tom O'Halleran, who is seeking re-election. He easily won a first term in 2016 against Republican former sheriff Paul Babeu.

Rogers has run for Congress in the past three elections, falling short in the primary each time. She ran in the 1st District in 2016 and twice in the 9th District.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 1st District runs from Flagstaff east to the New Mexico line and south to the Tucson suburbs, taking in the entire Navajo Nation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video