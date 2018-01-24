Toms River moves to purchase motel called public nuisance

A New Jersey town will move to purchase a downtown motel that Toms River police describe as a crime magnet that generated 750 calls over a two year period.
The Tuesday night council vote comes after police filed a public nuisance complaint in November charging the owner of the Red Carpet Inn with failing to maintain order over his business. Assistant Township Attorney Anthony Merlino says the Township Council hopes to purchase the motel through negotiation.
If necessary, Merlino says Toms River may use eminent domain to assume ownership.
The November nuisance charge was filed about a month after police raided the Red Carpet Inn and arrested 15 people on drug distribution and drug possession charges. According to records, the property is assessed at $3.75 million.
Comments