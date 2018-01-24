Carson City mayor to meet with President Trump at US capital

National Politics

January 24, 2018

CARSON CITY, Nev.

Carson City's mayor is heading to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump.

The Nevada Appeal reports that Mayor Bob Crowell will be in that nation's capital on Wednesday for Mayors' Day at the White House.

Crowell said he hopes to speak to the president and others about the city's transportation grant application.

The city is waiting to hear if it has been awarded an $8 million grant, which would be used to fund reconstruction of Carson Street between 5th Street and Fairview Drive.

The event with Trump will include representatives from the departments of Commerce, Education, Energy, and Transportation as well as the Environmental Protection Agency and Small Business Administration.

