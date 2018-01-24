National Politics

City sues building owner for running alleged illegal hotel

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 01:09 AM

NEW YORK

The New York City Mayor's Office is accusing a Manhattan landlord of converting a rent-stabilized building into an illegal hotel.

Officials say the building in the Chelsea neighborhood has a long list of complaints dating back to 2014, and are asking for $1 million in damages for building owner Philip Baldeo's "willful and wanton" creation of a public nuisance.

City inspectors say they confirmed apartments in the building were being rented as hotel rooms through Airbnb on four occasions between August 2014 and September 2017. City Council Speaker Corey Johnson says there must be zero tolerance for illegal hotels.

Baldeo declined to comment.

