National Politics

The Latest: Kansas Democrats outline transparency proposals

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 02:26 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

The Latest on Kansas legislators proposing measures aimed at making state government more transparent (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Democratic legislators in Kansas are pushing a series of proposals designed to promote transparency in government and law enforcement.

The proposals outlined Tuesday include changes aimed at making police body camera footage more accessible to the public.

Rep. John Alcala of Topeka said he wants to ensure that such footage is released within 48 hours of a written request to a law enforcement agency. Sen. David Haley of Kansas City also is working on a proposal to ease restrictions on the release of body camera footage.

The proposals unveiled during a Statehouse news conference include measures to strengthen lobbying laws and bar elected officials from becoming lobbyists for a year after leaving office.

Another proposal would prevent the House and Senate and their committees from taking unrecorded votes on legislation.

___

8:50 a.m.

Republican leaders in the Kansas House say they're taking steps to make sure the public has more information about who is behind the legislation that members consider.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. of Olathe told reporters Monday that he's directed committees to ensure that the written records of their meetings list which lawmakers request bills and on whose behalf they're asking for them.

Ryckman and House Majority Leader Don Hineman of Dighton said they're also working with the Legislature's computer staff to see that the information gets online.

The Legislature has faced strong criticism over its widespread practice of allowing committees to sponsor bills without recording which lawmaker or group is behind them.

Democratic legislative leaders planned to outline their own transparency proposals during a news conference Tuesday.

