$5,000 reward offered in shooting death of Oklahoma woman

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 02:21 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

Gov. Sam Brownback is authorizing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the death of a woman who was found floating in a reservoir.

The governor issued an executive order Tuesday in the case of 33-year-old Cassie Ann Easom, of Miami, Oklahoma.

She was found Dec. 7 floating in the Elk Creek Reservoir in southwest Kansas and was later declared dead. Investigators say she was shot several times in the head.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The executive order makes the reward offer effective immediately.

