National Politics

Sheriff's officials investigate hazing, bullying allegations

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 02:13 PM

OLFAX, N.D.

Richland County sheriff's investigators are looking into allegations of "harassment, bullying or hazing" involving students at the junior and senior high school in Colfax.?

Richland School District #44 Superintendent Tim Godfrey tells KFGO News he was notified about the allegations late last week. He says the school district did a preliminary investigation, then turned the matter over to the sheriff's department to determine if any crime was committed.?

Godfrey says the district is cooperating with investigators, but says he can't comment further on details of the allegations, including the number of students that may have been involved and whether there have been any suspensions.

