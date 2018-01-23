National Politics

Republican lawmaker won't seek re-election

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 02:11 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Republican state Rep. Jesse Kremer says he won't seek re-election this fall.

Kremer, of Kewaskum, announced Tuesday that he won't run in November and plans to return to his job as a pilot.

Kremer is in the middle of his second two-year Assembly term. He has authored bills that would allow the University of Wisconsin System to expel students who disrupt speakers or presentations, make it harder for the public to view police body camera footage and prohibit government officials from banning natural Christmas trees from churches and the state Capitol despite the fire risk.

His announcement comes a week after Democrat Patty Schachtner upset Republican Rep. Adam Jarchow for an open seat in a deeply red northwestern Wisconsin state Senate seat. Kremer said Schachtner's win wasn't a factor in his decision not to run.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video