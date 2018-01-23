National Politics

Utah man sentenced for child porn; case tied to gynecologist

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 02:06 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

A 41-year-old Lehi man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on federal child pornography charges as part of a plea bargain in a case stemming from the investigation of a Utah gynecologist.

U.S. District Judge Dee Benson in Salt Lake City also ordered Robert Edwin Francis on Monday placed on parole for 10 years following his release from federal prison.

Francis pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography in November.

According to court records, he admitted that he requested explicit images from a Yahoo user account last year, including a live video chat depicting a man sexually abusing a child.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Federal prosecutors say the case resulted from an earlier investigation into Dr. Nathan Ward, a gynecologist. His case is pending after he was indicted last year on charges of production, receipt and possession of child pornography.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video