Utah man sentenced for child porn; case tied to gynecologist

A 41-year-old Lehi man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on federal child pornography charges as part of a plea bargain in a case stemming from the investigation of a Utah gynecologist.
U.S. District Judge Dee Benson in Salt Lake City also ordered Robert Edwin Francis on Monday placed on parole for 10 years following his release from federal prison.
Francis pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography in November.
According to court records, he admitted that he requested explicit images from a Yahoo user account last year, including a live video chat depicting a man sexually abusing a child.
Federal prosecutors say the case resulted from an earlier investigation into Dr. Nathan Ward, a gynecologist. His case is pending after he was indicted last year on charges of production, receipt and possession of child pornography.
