National Politics

Lawmaker apologizes for comment made during training

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

January 23, 2018 02:04 PM

BOISE, Idaho

A northern Idaho lawmaker says he apologized to seven fellow legislators for an inappropriate comment he made during an anti-sexual harassment training earlier this year.

Republican Sen. Bob Nonini from Coeur d'Alene said Tuesday that his remark was about a Facebook post, but declined to share what exactly he said during the Jan. 9 training.

Nonini said he apologized to those who might have been offended and considered the matter resolved.

Nonini joked that he had a loud voice and had never been good at whispering.

All 105 of Idaho's lawmakers were required to attend the Legislature's "Respectful Workplace Training" — which focused on appropriate workplace behavior and how to report a complaint against a lawmaker.

Nonini is a three term state senator and is currently running for the open lieutenant governor seat.

