National Politics

Teen accused of killing girlfriend's parents ordered jailed

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 02:26 AM

FAIRFAX, Va.

A northern Virginia teenager charged with killing the parents of a girl he had been dating is being held at the county's juvenile jail after being released from the hospital.

Friends and family say the parents, 48-year-old Scott Fricker and 43-year-old Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, intervened in their daughter's relationship with the 17-year-old boy after learning he espoused neo-Nazi philosophies.

Police say the teen, whose name has not been released, entered the Frickers' home last month and shot the parents and then himself.

The suspect, from Lorton, had been under police guard while in the hospital recovering from his injury.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Monday, Fairfax County Police said the teen appeared via teleconference for a detention hearing, and a judge ordered him held at the juvenile facility while he awaits trial.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video