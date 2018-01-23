National Politics

Head of state HR department steps down

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 01:37 AM

PHOENIX

The director of the Arizona agency that serves as the human resources department for all 33,000 state workers has resigned.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced the resignation of Craig Brown on Monday. Brown's brief resignation letter gave no reason, only saying he had fulfilled his "two-year commitment to serve in that capacity."

Ducey appointed his chief operating officer, Gilbert Davidson, to serve as interim director of the Department of Administration.

Brown took the job in August 2015 after serving as a consultant for five years and spending decades with Intel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The department oversees benefits, maintains office buildings and provides information technology services and other support to state agencies.

Ducey said in a statement that he was grateful to Brown for his service, noting his leadership helped streamline government.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video