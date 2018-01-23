National Politics

Audit: Alaska's tourism marketing board should disband

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 01:29 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska

A new state audit has recommended that Alaska's tourism marketing board be dissolved.

The Juneau Empire reported Monday that the state auditors suggest a tourism-marketing program akin to the one used by the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute be used in place of the board.

The institute does not receive funds granted by the state. Instead, it markets Alaska's seafood by levying a fee on fish caught in the state. That money is spent on a collective marketing effort for the seafood industry. The audit calls for a similar tourism program where the state would indirectly levy a fee on tourists brought here.

That money would pay for a collective marketing program currently funded by state grants.

The Alaska Legislature has encouraged that switch.

