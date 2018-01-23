10,000 register to vote at Las Vegas Women's March rally

Organizers say about 10,000 people registered to vote via text at the Women's March rally in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Sun reports that the rally on Sunday launched a national registration movement in which officials hope to sign up 1 million new voters.
Organizers say about 20,000 people attended the Las Vegas event, meaning half of the participants registered to vote.
The national movement is using a social media phrase dubbed #PowerToThePolls.
The Women's March group is also looking to expand its efforts by paying swing-state artists to create work that encourages politician activism.
