Police: Driver killed, passenger injured after fleeing stop

Massachusetts State Police say a driver fleeing a police stop was killed in a multivehicle crash that also injured his passenger.
Police say the driver was pulled over in Quincy around 9 p.m. Monday for motor vehicle violations. Officials say the driver then fled the stop at high speeds while the trooper was processing the driver's information.
While fleeing, the driver sideswiped a vehicle and then crashed into another vehicle before impacting into and rolling over a sea wall.
Responding police pronounced the driver dead at the scene. A female passenger had been ejected during the crash and was transported to an area hospital.
A driver of another involved vehicle was also taken to an area hospital. The sideswiped vehicle's driver was not injured.
Police are investigating.
