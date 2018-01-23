National Politics

Police: Driver killed, passenger injured after fleeing stop

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 01:02 AM

QUINCY, Mass.

Massachusetts State Police say a driver fleeing a police stop was killed in a multivehicle crash that also injured his passenger.

Police say the driver was pulled over in Quincy around 9 p.m. Monday for motor vehicle violations. Officials say the driver then fled the stop at high speeds while the trooper was processing the driver's information.

While fleeing, the driver sideswiped a vehicle and then crashed into another vehicle before impacting into and rolling over a sea wall.

Responding police pronounced the driver dead at the scene. A female passenger had been ejected during the crash and was transported to an area hospital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A driver of another involved vehicle was also taken to an area hospital. The sideswiped vehicle's driver was not injured.

Police are investigating.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video