Report questions spending in Mississippi Gulf Coast county

Mississippi's second most-populous county is under scrutiny by a legislative committee for how it spends money.
The report was issued Monday by the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review. It says Harrison County supervisors illegally spent road and bridge money on park facilities and spent public money on alcohol. It also questions whether individual supervisors should get to make certain spending decisions.
And it criticizes travel reimbursements for county supervisors, the Gulf Coast county's operation of separate road maintenance facilities in each supervisor's district, and improper closed sessions of the board.
Harrison County Attorney Tim Holleman tells the Clarion Ledger that most concerns raised are the fault of clerks or assistants who improperly recorded meeting minutes or expenses. He says supervisors will repay any questioned travel reimbursements.
