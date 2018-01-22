Florida quietly worked out deal to cap fees in water wars

After complaining by Republicans, the administration of Florida Gov. Rick Scott worked out a deal to cap the amount paid in the state's water war with Georgia.
The deal was quietly signed off on by the Florida Legislature last fall and will bring the total spent on legal fees since 2014 to slightly more than $57 million. This includes money the state spent on a hearing earlier this month before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Last year, House Republicans complained about the growing legal tab in the lawsuit. Florida wants to limit the water Georgia takes from the Apalachicola, Chattahoochee and Flint river basin.
In the end, the state worked out a deal with one of the main law firms to trim back the bill by about $4 million.
