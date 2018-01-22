National Politics

Florida quietly worked out deal to cap fees in water wars

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 02:03 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

After complaining by Republicans, the administration of Florida Gov. Rick Scott worked out a deal to cap the amount paid in the state's water war with Georgia.

The deal was quietly signed off on by the Florida Legislature last fall and will bring the total spent on legal fees since 2014 to slightly more than $57 million. This includes money the state spent on a hearing earlier this month before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last year, House Republicans complained about the growing legal tab in the lawsuit. Florida wants to limit the water Georgia takes from the Apalachicola, Chattahoochee and Flint river basin.

In the end, the state worked out a deal with one of the main law firms to trim back the bill by about $4 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video