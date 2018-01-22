National Politics

Freed too early, he's back behind bars despite getting a job

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 02:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, La.

A man released early from prison under a criminal justice reform law in Louisiana is back in prison, despite staying out of trouble and securing a job.

It turned out that the release date was calculated incorrectly by state prison officials for Nickolos Marchiafava (mahr-kee-ah-FAH'-vah). A Corrections Department official tells The Advocate that there was no choice — Marchiafava had to return to prison.

He was of more than 4,000 nonviolent inmates freed under laws passed last summer. He got a job at a bakery and, eventually, an apartment after his Dec. 6 release.

Marchiafava was doing time for drug charges. Corrections secretary Jimmy LeBlanc says he'll recommend that Marchiafava serve the rest of his sentence, which ends later this year, in a work-release program.

