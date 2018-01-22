National Politics

Senate committee votes down abortion-rights bills

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 02:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

A Republican-led Virginia Senate committee has voted down bills aimed at increasing access to abortion services.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the committee voted along party lines last week against legislation pushed by abortion-rights advocates.

One bill was related to abortion clinic regulations and another would have removed the requirement that rape victims file a police report before receiving an abortion funded by the state.

The committee also rejected a bill that would have eliminated a waiting period before an abortion.

