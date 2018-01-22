National Politics

Arizona governor to call on Legislature to pass opioid plan

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 01:05 AM

PHOENIX

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is set to call the Legislature into a special session to enact a law he hopes will cut opioid overdose deaths.

The Republican plans to call the session Monday. He'll be joined during an afternoon news conference by leaders of the Legislature from both parties.

Calling a special session means the Legislature could pass the measure in as little as three days with limited time for public comment or analysis of the proposed legislation.

Ducey's proposal bars doctors from prescribing more than an initial five-day supply of pain medication, boosts pain clinic regulation and adds $10 million to help uninsured people get addiction treatment.

Other provisions include new training requirements for doctors and arrest protection for people who call for help for an overdose.

