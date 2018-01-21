National Politics

Burlington police to host bias training with expert

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 12:48 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

The police department in Vermont's largest city is going to be hosting four days of implicit bias training next month for its law enforcement and civilian employees.

"Implicit bias" refers to attitudes or stereotypes that affect understanding, actions, and decisions in an unconscious manner.

Burlington police say they will be working with other agencies to bring Bryant Marks of Morehouse College in Atlanta to Vermont.

Marks is the founding director of the National Center on Inclusion, Diversity and Equity.

All Burlington police employees will receive the training along with dozens of police officers and prosecutors from throughout Vermont.

The training is part of the Burlington Police Department's continued effort to increase cultural awareness, diversity and inclusion.

