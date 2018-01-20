The Latest: Thousands protest Trump at Illinois marches

The Latest on women's marches and rallies being held in Illinois cities (all times local):
2:10 p.m.
Women attending a rally and march in downtown Chicago say they're committed to pushing back against President Donald Trump and his policies.
Beth Valente was among thousands of people who turned out for Saturday's women's march. She teaches immigrants and says they've been "vilified" by Trump. She says "their president should not make them feel unsafe."
Nadja Millare says she's fighting for reproductive rights that are being "chipped away" by Trump and the GOP.
Their friend Joelle Pyle says "If you're not angry about this you aren't paying attention."
The women see reason for optimism. They point to recent elections, such as the US Senate race in Alabama where a Democrat defeated a Trump-backed candidate.
Pyle says "I think the tide is turning and people are going to fix this."
11:30 a.m.
Thousands of people are gathering for women's marches and rallies across Illinois as part of a national effort to mobilize women ahead of this year's elections.
The biggest turnout Saturday is expected downtown Chicago, where politicians, activists and entertainers are taking the stage before the crowd marches from Grant Park to Federal Plaza.
Host Fawzia Mirza says the event is about channeling women's energy and "putting that power in the polls."
Events also are being held in Illinois communities including Rockford, Bloomington, East Peoria and the Quad Cities and in cities across the U.S
More than 1 million people attended similar gatherings nationwide last year in a show of protest against newly inaugurated President Donald Trump and his policies.
