National Politics

Women's march in Cambridge draws thousands

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 02:08 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

A rally on Cambridge Common is one of hundreds of events taking place worldwide to mark one year since protest marches that followed the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Several thousand people were participating in Saturday's Cambridge/Boston Women's March 2018.

Many arrived with anti-Trump signs and wearing pink knit hats symbolic of the movement.

Deborah McLellan, of Boston, says the partial shutdown of the federal government that began Saturday after Congress failed to agree on a budget resolution was just another reason to come out for this year's march. She tells The Boston Globe that Washington politicians were holding immigrants and children's health care hostage, along with women's rights.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey was among the speakers slated to address the crowd.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video