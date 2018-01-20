Women's march in Cambridge draws thousands

A rally on Cambridge Common is one of hundreds of events taking place worldwide to mark one year since protest marches that followed the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Several thousand people were participating in Saturday's Cambridge/Boston Women's March 2018.
Many arrived with anti-Trump signs and wearing pink knit hats symbolic of the movement.
Deborah McLellan, of Boston, says the partial shutdown of the federal government that began Saturday after Congress failed to agree on a budget resolution was just another reason to come out for this year's march. She tells The Boston Globe that Washington politicians were holding immigrants and children's health care hostage, along with women's rights.
Never miss a local story.
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey was among the speakers slated to address the crowd.
Comments