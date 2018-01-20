National Politics

Maryland senator charged in corruption case to have 2 trials

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 01:57 PM

BALTIMORE

A federal judge has agreed to give a Maryland state senator two separate trials on fraud and obstruction of justice charges.

Sen. Nathaniel Oaks, a Democrat from Baltimore, was charged over allegations he took payments from an FBI source posing as a Texas businessman in exchange for helping him with a construction project. When agents confronted Oaks, prosecutors say he confessed to taking the payments and agreed to help investigate another man.

In a later indictment, Oaks was charged with obstruction for allegedly tipping off the target of the investigation.

Lawyers for Oaks argued that linking the two cases would mean he would not receive a fair trial.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Baltimore Sun reports that a judge ruled Friday that there was too little connection between the two to hear them together.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video