The Latest: Mayors fire up crowd at Houston women's march

The Latest on women's marches around Texas (all times local):
1:47 p.m.
At a rally during the women's march in Houston, the city's current and former mayors spoke in favor of supporting diversity and equality.
Mayor Sylvester Turner fired up the crowd during a speech in which he touted the city's diverse population and leadership roles women hold in his administration, including the first woman to lead Houston's public works department.
Never miss a local story.
Turner told the crowd the country must do better in providing health care, supporting gender equality and reproductive rights.
Turner said that "when it comes to anybody that would create walls instead of building relationships, we must say no and that's important."
Turner's predecessor, Annise Parker, said the movement behind the marches is changing the country "one vote, one woman and one caring man at a time."
___
12:53 p.m.
Thousands of people are taking part in women's marches and rallies across Texas supporting female empowerment and protesting Donald Trump's administration.
In Houston, thousands of women, men and children on Saturday marched about a mile from a park to city hall during its women's march.
People held up signs that read, "Brown is Beautiful," ''Rise Up Woman" and "Love Not Hate Makes America Great."
In Austin, thousands of individuals were expected to gather at city hall and the state Capitol for what was to be a series of day long events, including a rally against Trump and a rally defending abortion and other reproductive rights.
Marches were also held in Dallas and Fort Worth.
Similar marches and rallies were taking place across the country.
Comments