National Politics

Event that pokes fun at Rhode Island politics to end

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 01:40 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

An annual stage show that lampoons politics in Rhode Island is coming to an end.

The last edition of the Providence Newspaper Guild Follies will be held on Feb. 23.

Union president John Hill tells the Providence Journal that the decision to end the follies after more than 40 years was "agonizing." He cited ticket sales and declining membership in the guild.

The yearly event started in 1974 after a nearly two week newspaper strike in Providence. Bringing together top political, business and labor leaders, the roast pokes fun at Rhode Island politics through skits and songs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Proceeds from the event financed scholarships for children of guild members.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video