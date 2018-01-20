Event that pokes fun at Rhode Island politics to end

An annual stage show that lampoons politics in Rhode Island is coming to an end.
The last edition of the Providence Newspaper Guild Follies will be held on Feb. 23.
Union president John Hill tells the Providence Journal that the decision to end the follies after more than 40 years was "agonizing." He cited ticket sales and declining membership in the guild.
The yearly event started in 1974 after a nearly two week newspaper strike in Providence. Bringing together top political, business and labor leaders, the roast pokes fun at Rhode Island politics through skits and songs.
Proceeds from the event financed scholarships for children of guild members.
