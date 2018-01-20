In this 2017 photo combination show are candidates seeking the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's re-election bid, from left, Paul Mango Laura Ellsworth, Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Rep. Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, and Pennsylvania Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York County.
In this 2017 photo combination show are candidates seeking the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's re-election bid, from left, Paul Mango Laura Ellsworth, Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Rep. Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, and Pennsylvania Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York County. Matt Rourke, FILE AP Photo

GOP gubernatorial hopefuls face first non-partisan moderator

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 01:30 PM

PITTSBURGH

Four Republican candidates vying for the nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November's election will take their first questions together from a non-partisan moderator as they work to define themselves to voters.

Saturday evening's hour-long forum at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh is the candidates' third together.

The candidates are lawyer Laura Ellsworth, ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango, state House Speaker Mike Turzai and state Sen. Scott Wagner.

WPXI-TV anchor David Johnson will moderate and ask questions, including some posed by Carnegie Mellon students. It'll be broadcast live by Pittsburgh's WPXI and statewide by Pennsylvania Cable Network. The stations also will stream it live online. Party officials moderated the first two forums.

The primary election is May 15. Wolf is seeking a second term and is unlikely to face a primary challenge.

