Thousands taking part in women's march in Philadelphia

Thousands of activists have flooded Philadelphia's main thoroughfare to mark the anniversary of rallies in support of women's rights.
Many marchers in Philadelphia wore pink cat-ear hats Saturday as a show of solidarity, while some dressed in costumes, including one woman clad as the Statue of Liberty.
Many also carried signs stating opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies as they walked through the streets chanting "Show me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like."
Men and women of all ages took part in the march, ranging from infants to octogenarian couples.
The march is among rallies being held around the country and world. The activists are hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.
