More than 1,000 at Women's March to New Hampshire capitol

More than 1,000 people attended a Women's March rally outside the New Hampshire Statehouse despite the absence of a couple of high profile speakers.
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Annie Kuster were both expected to speak at the Saturday rally, but organizers say they were unable to leave D.C. There was no shortage of speakers at the event despite the no-shows.
The marches marked the anniversary of the first Women's March which drew millions of people in the U.S. and around the world.
Saturday's marches happened all over the country and took place on the anniversary of the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. Last year's Women's March was the day after Trump's inauguration.
Other marches were scheduled to take place in Wilton, Portsmouth, Peterborough, Jackson and Lancaster.
