Organizers: Tens of thousands expected for NYC women's march

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 12:02 AM

NEW YORK

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people will take to the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Saturday's New York march will be one of an estimated 250 women's marches planned for Saturday and Sunday around the world.

The scheduled speakers include Ashley Bennett, a Democrat who was elected Atlantic County, New Jersey freeholder last November. Bennett defeated Republican incumbent John Carman, who had mocked the 2017 women's march in Washington, D.C. with a Facebook post asking whether the women would be home in time to cook dinner.

Organizers say they are marching because basic rights for women, immigrants and others are under attack.

The march will start near the southwest corner of Central Park.

