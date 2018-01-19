National Politics

Greitens attorney: 'Zero' chance governor will resign

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 01:58 PM

ST. LOUIS

The spokesman for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says there is "zero truth" to rumors that the Republican governor will resign.

Social media was buzzing with resignation rumors Friday, even though the governor has said he would not step down, despite calls from five Republican lawmakers earlier this week urging him to do so.

Spokesman Parker Briden said Friday that any rumor that Greitens will resign "is totally false."

Greitens admitted last week to a 2015 affair with his St. Louis hairdresser, but called it a private matter that he and his wife are addressing. The governor has denied allegations that he took a partially-nude photo of the woman and threatened to use it if she spoke about the affair.

